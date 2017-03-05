Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 14 Based On the Latest Data

OUR SUNDAY TO CURRENT (SUNDAY NIGHT AT 11 P.M.):

With strengthening southerly winds today with gusts +30 mph, why did it get so much cooler in the afternoon after highs in the 60s to 70.

This all occurred when it turned mostly cloudy to cloudy & you would expect the temp to perhaps plateau or drop when clouds arrive, but drop from mid 60s to mid 50s? Without a cold front or rainfall this could happen?

Despite increasing flow from the south (which you would expect to advect warmer air in), the temperature cooled because showers in Arkansas & Tennessee to southeast Missouri has fallen through very dry air. This dry air was not only from the dry soils of the Plains, but also very dry, stable, cooler air in the South being recycled from the remnants of the Arctic air bleeding into the Deep South. So, with the rainfall falling through this dry, dry air it evaporatively cooled the air over a large area to our south. At one point today, it was in the 60s Tri-State-wide, but the temps had wet-bulbed into the 48-55 range across Mississippi. Temperatures struggled out of the mid-50s at Memphis & only after the rain stopped.

This rain-cooled air was advected northward into our area.

Tonight, we are actually as warm as we were early in the evening. We have leveled off in the 50s as the bulk of the rain-cooled air has come in & is pulling away.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

MONDAY-TUESDAY MORNING:

Some periodic spotty to scattered showers & a couple isolated t’showers are possible tonight to Monday morning-Monday early afternoon followed by a break with perhaps even a bit of sun poking out in places. It should stay dry until overnight Monday to Tuesday morning after early afternoon.

With this rainfall in the morning-early afternoon falling through still relatively dry air (& another reservoir of rain-cooled air from the dryness to our southwest), we should stay near 57-62 during this time, despite increasing southerly winds to 20-30 mph by late morning-midday.

Once any rainfall exits, we should see our temperatures gradually climb to 62-66 by late afternoon-evening as winds increase to 25-40 mph from the south.

The low-level jet will increase in a big way after dusk & intense gusts 40-50 mph may mix down to the surface at times. Winds should be sustained at 20-30 mph from the south. It is possible that we will be under a Wind Advisory by late afternoon-evening Monday.

We will likely hit our high temperature 12 a.m.-2 a.m. at 65-71.

A gusty, but weakening line of t’storms will likely pass through the Tri-State 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. It should be strongest west of U.S. 41, but become much weaker with eastward progress. A couple/few isolated severe gusts are possible in the line, which will have already strong winds with pre-frontal, non-t’storm gusts of 40-50 mph possible. Post-frontal area of moderate rainfall will follow with much less wind (from the southwest to west at 5 mph). Winds will increase to 15-25 mph rapidly mid- to late-morning Tuesday from the southwest/west.

Shear, dynamics & forcing will be strong with this system for severe weather, but the recycling of stable, rain-cooled air courtesy of the Arctic air remnants/high will cut instability for t’storms.

Nonetheless, it is still likely that a chunk of the Tri-State west of U.S. 41 will be in a Marginal Risk (isolated severe) for severe weather.

It looks like a soaking 0.75-1.25″ rainfall for the area.

Mapping & model output courtesy of tropicaltidbits.com & Levi Cohen:

________________________________________________________________________________________________

TUESDAY AFTERNOON-WEDNESDAY:

It looks windy Tuesday afternoon-night to Wednesday morning with winds 15-30 mph from the southwest & west, followed by some gusts 30-35 mph at times Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.

A clearing trend will ensue Tuesday with after morning temperatures of 57-63, we should see highs perhaps reach 61-67 in the afternoon.

Although temps may fall into the 30s & 40s Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with the strong winds from the west & southwest, wind turn to the south & southwest Wednesday should propel us into the 62-67 range with lots of sun.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

THURSDAY-TUESDAY, MARCH 14:

Warm, windy weather will likely dominate a good chunk of this period with highs in the 60s & 70s & lows in the 40s & 50s.

At this point, it appears that severe threat may be very close to here or overspread part of the Tri-State Saturday night-Sunday morning or Sunday night-Monday morning. Timing has become blurry, but the synoptic set-up is virtually the same as it appeared lastnight.

Stay tuned to any changes to this forecast as we get closer & the blurriness fades.

Probability for at least 1 severe weather reports within 110 km of grid point in similar model & projected situations to next Saturday night-Sunday morning or Sunday night-Monday morning & prob of 1 significant, long-track tornado in such situations in the past (mapping & data courtesy of St. Louis University):

Cooler weather will follow with highs largely in the 40s (with even some 30s) Monday-Wednesday with lows in the 20s. I would not be surprised to see a burst or two of snow showers with some minor accumulation in places. We have already had one burst of snow showers in March over part of the Tri-State, count on a couple more as an upper trough swings through.

