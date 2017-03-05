Latest Tri-State Storm Info for the Next 10 Days

Marginal Risk has been expanded eastward to part of Clay, Wayne, Hamilton, Saline counties (isolated severe). Reason for Slight not farther east is recycling of some stable air from cool, stable high pressure currently over the far southeaster U.S., part of the Northeast Arctic Outbreak. This cold air bled into the Southeast on the eastern slopes of the Appalachians. It was colder on the Coastal Plain & Piedmont than the Appalachian mountains because of this. It was 22 at Boone, North Carolina, but 32 at Knoxville, Tennessee. Chattanooga was 35. Marietta, Georgia (northern suburb of Atlanta) was 35, but it was 32 at Macon. Morristown, Tennessee was 33, but the cold bleeding a bit into the Little Pigeon River valley as a piece of the dense cold air bled into the Douglas Lake valley & into the long valley that goes all the way northeastward in the Appalachians to Wytheville, Virginia. This caused Sevierville, Tennessee to bottom out at 26.

Charleston, South Carolina dropped to 35 this morning, Jacksonville, Florida 39, Walterboro, (northwest of Charleston) South Carolina 32. Jacksonville, North Carolina, in the southeastern part of the state, dropped to 24! Even Dare County Airport dipped to 24, on the coast! Wilmington, Delaware dropped to 14………parts of the D.C. suburbs saw 12 with heavy damage to blooming vegetation. Coastal New Jersey was as low as 10 & Ashland Regional Aiport, on the Ohio River near Huntington, West Virginia dropped to 12!

Mesoscale model simulated radar reflectivity for Monday night-early Tuesday morning with mapping & model data from Dr. Ryan Maue (you can see weakening gusty squall line moving in)………..the main tornado threat area is southern Missouri to northern Arkansas, not here. Isolated severe gust possible far western areas of the Tri-State at this point.

Each severe situation is different, but………….

This data takes previous situations that are similar from historic model projection & climatology standpoint. Data & analysis courtesy of St. Louis University:

Historic analog probabilities of 1 severe reports within 110 km of grid point Monday evening-Tuesday morning:

Next Sunday night-Monday historic morning analog probabilities of 1 severe weather report within 110 km of grid point & probability of 5 severe weather reports within 110 km of grid point:

Next Sunday night-Monday historic analog probability of significant tornado within 11o km of grid point:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments