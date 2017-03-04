Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

Warm front over the area led to a temp gradient of 57 northeast to 68 southwest. We hit 66 at Evansville Regional, but up to 2.5″ of snow fell in east-central Indiana this morning & the high at Wilmington, Ohio (just north of Cincinnati) was just 35 today! Meanwhile, it was as warm in Evansville as it was a Jacksonville, Florida with 66 & freezing will occur as far south as South Carolina tonight.

The coldest March weather since 1960 is hitting the Northeast U.S. with some areas even seeing record cold. The high at Saranac Lake, New York today was 6 & it was only in the teens over many areas of New York State to Massachusetts. I was rather alarmed last week & the week prior when some data brought the core of this Arctic outbreak into the heart of the Tri-State with lows 5-12. I did not go with it as there was not enough evidence & numerical favor & instead went with potential of brief snowfall & a couple rounds of lows 18-23 in the early to mid-March period.

Here, there may be more clouds Sunday, as they increase through the day, but it will still be warm in the 60s to 70. A few showers are possible Monday with mostly cloudy skies & windy conditions with 60s to lower 70s.

Severe weather is possible west of us later Monday-Monday night. We should see a weakening left-over, but perhaps gusty squall line of t’storms & band of rainfall Monday night-Tuesday morning. It appears that Marginal to Slight Risk will reside from western Illinois to southern Iowa, southward through Missouri to Texas.

SPC currently has Marginal Risk in that Iowa & western Illinois to Texas corridor. I am certain that a Slight Risk swath will be added (probably Oklahoma to Missouri) in the next outlook & the Marginal may be expanded a bit east in Illinois, based on the latest data.

We will monitor this. Given high shear, if the higher instability would happen to move eastward, we would be included in the severe threat. Main reason we really aren’t in the risk right now is that some stable air from the current cool, dry, stable air over into Georgia, South Carolina & Florida may get recycled some back to the north into the area.

All model & climate analog data blended to show probability of more than 1 severe weather report within 110 km of grid point when similar situations like this existed in the past (data/mapping from St. Louis University)……….this is the outcome regarding Monday-Tuesday………….it shows you where analogs currently favor severe weather……..

After slightly cooler weather Wednesday, 60s & even 70s are likely late next week to next weekend. It is possible that we will see 70-76 by later next weekend. However, latest analysis is pointing to some severe weather potential Sunday night-Monday morning as a strong cold front passes. With shear & forecast surface instability of +1000 J/kg with +70 mph low-level jet, we will need to monitor.

All model & climate analog data blended to show probability of 10 severe weather reports within 110 km of grid point when similar situations like this existed in the past (data/mapping from St. Louis University)……….this is the outcome regarding next Sunday night-Monday…………..it shows you where analogs currently favor severe weather…….

NOTE: You do not see the yellows in these graphics like about, since the severe magnitude is set higher in these images & this is also a week out.

This shows tornado report potential in similar situations:

This shows report of significant tornado in similar situations:

