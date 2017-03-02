Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to April 10

After cold front/weak clipper passes this evening with clouds & perhaps a few isolated/spotty rain to even rain/snow showers (as the colder air moves in), skies will clear. This will allow temperaturs to drop into the 20s. We will be right on the edge of a chunk of COLD air with lows ending up in the teens in Ohio & single digits in the Northeast with accumulating snowfall.

Tomorrow’s high temperature of 43 degrees in Evansville would make it the coldest daily high since February 4 when the high was 42. Skies look mostly sunny with northwest winds 9-14 mph.

Some high/mid clouds may begin to streak in as front begins to move back north as a warm front. This said, wind will turn back to southeast tomorrow night & temperatures, after falling to 26-31, will rise to 30-35 after midnight.

With sunshine & some clouds Saturday & southeast to south, then southwest winds at 10-20 mph, highs will range from 53 in the northeast to 63 in our western counties & around 60 in Evansville.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy & breezy with south-southwest winds 15-25 mph & highs 61-67 (64 Evansville area) with only 50s Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies & south-southwest wind.

Monday looks dry until some scattered showers pop later in the day with mostly cloudy skies & gusty south-southwest winds 20-30 mph. Highs of 66-73 are likely (71 Evansville area).

More widespread showers & t’storms will pass late Monday night-Tuesday with highs 63-70. At this point, it appears a corridor of severe weather threat will develop to our west. We will monitor.

Some low clouds are possible over part of the area Wednesday with strong westerly winds at 20-30 mph & highs 46-56 from northeast to southwest (49 Evansville area).

Thursday looks much warmer with mostly sunny skies, southwest winds 20-30 mph & highs 60-66 (64 Evansville area).

MARCH 10-20:

Cooler-Than-Normal & Drier-Than-Normal………….Brief Snowfall Still Possible………..

Normal: 56/35…………..Normal Precipitation: 1.54″

March 10-20 looks cooler than normal with many days in the 40s. It snowed a bit last Saturday & I would not be surprised to see some brief snowfall during this time. Some nights in the 20s are likely (perhaps as lows as 18-19 in places). Precipitation looks below-normal.

March 21-31:

Warmer-than-Normal & Drier-Than-Normal………

Normal: 60/38…………..Normal: 1.54″

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments