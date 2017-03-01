February 28-March 1, 2017 Severe Weather Outbreak

Three rounds of severe storms occurred with our severe weather outbreak 9p-8a. Large hail & rotating supercells occurred with round 1 in the NW co’s. Round 2 produced multiple significant tornadoes (up to EF3-EF4) with large hail & damaging winds. Round 3 was a wind producer (gust to 77 mph). Sadly, there was one fatality & multiple injuries, including broken bones from White to Gibson counties. This was the first tornado fatality in the Tri-State since February 5, 2008 in the Super Tuesday Tornado Outbreak. 3 were killed near Greenville. There were 2 fatalities from an EF2 tornado at Stewartsville January 29, 2008, the last time there were tornado fatalities in Posey County.

A man was also injured when a large tree fell on his home in Lost River Township, Martin County (far northeast part of Tri-State) this morning. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening.

High temperatures were reached yesterday evening & overnight at 67-73, aiding in the severe weather development (with the dynamics, forcing, shear…….& especially strong low-level jet………& low LCLs).

