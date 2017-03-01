44News | Evansville, IN

Measured wind gusts at or over 40 mph from storms last night-early this morning:
66 mph Owensboro-Daviess County Airport
61 mph Huntingburg Municipal Airport
60 mph Celestine
60 mph Clay
53 mph Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport
52 mph 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun
52 mph Olney-Noble Airport
47 mph 4 Miles North-Northeast of Petersburg
47 mph Gibson Generating Station (West of Princeton, Indiana)
47 mph Oakland City
46 mph Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport
46 mph Madisonville Municipal Airport
45 mph Philpot
45 mph Dixon
43 mph 5 Miles South of Vincennes
43 mph Flora Municipal Airport
42 mph Cuzco (Dubois County)
42 mph 4 Miles South of Madisonville
42 mph 6 Miles North of Greenville