44News | Evansville, IN

March 1st, 2017 Weather Blog

Measured wind gusts at or over 40 mph from storms last night-early this morning:

66 mph   Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

61 mph   Huntingburg Municipal Airport

60 mph   Celestine

60 mph  Clay

53 mph   Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

52 mph  5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun

52 mph   Olney-Noble Airport

47 mph   4 Miles North-Northeast of Petersburg

47 mph   Gibson Generating Station (West of Princeton, Indiana)

47 mph   Oakland City

46 mph   Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

46 mph   Madisonville Municipal Airport

45 mph   Philpot

45 mph   Dixon

43 mph   5 Miles South of Vincennes

43 mph   Flora Municipal Airport

42 mph   Cuzco (Dubois County)

42 mph   4 Miles South of Madisonville

42 mph   6 Miles North of Greenville

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

