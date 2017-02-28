Tornado Watches Up Already

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of our Illinois counties until 10 p.m.

Much of the Tri-State is in Moderate Risk for widespread severe weather, especially overnight-early Wednesday morning. Tornadoes, some strong/long-lived, large hail & downbursts are all possible, especially overnight.

We will likely have Tornado Watches for the area up through Wednesday morning. The one put out until 9 p.m. is the one that covers southeast Kansas, Missouri to southern Illinois.

Main severe risk is residing 9p to 9a with the worst of it 2a-8a.

Flood Watch is also in effect for Knox, Daviess (IN), Martin, Dubois, Perry, Hancock, Ohio counties until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Central & the rest of the Tri-State until 3 p.m. Central. (except Clay, Richland & Lawrence counties).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



