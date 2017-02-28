Tornado Watches Up Already
A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of our Illinois counties until 10 p.m.
Much of the Tri-State is in Moderate Risk for widespread severe weather, especially overnight-early Wednesday morning. Tornadoes, some strong/long-lived, large hail & downbursts are all possible, especially overnight.
We will likely have Tornado Watches for the area up through Wednesday morning. The one put out until 9 p.m. is the one that covers southeast Kansas, Missouri to southern Illinois.
Main severe risk is residing 9p to 9a with the worst of it 2a-8a.
Flood Watch is also in effect for Knox, Daviess (IN), Martin, Dubois, Perry, Hancock, Ohio counties until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Central & the rest of the Tri-State until 3 p.m. Central. (except Clay, Richland & Lawrence counties).