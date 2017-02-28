Severe Weather Outlook Tonight-Wednesday Morning
Forecast soundings & other data continue to point toward a Moderate Risk-type situation developing for tonight.
Winds will be increasing at all levels of the troposphere with a change in wind direction from south-southwest at the surface & low levels to west to west-southwest at mid & upper levels. Increasingly very strong low-level jet of +75 mph, low LCLs & subtle wind shift between 1000′ & 8000′ from south-southwest to southwest will result in increasing tornado potential into the night. Instability (CAPE) will be increasing through the night & a dry wedge of air near 10,000′ will enhance the downburst potential. Given the amount of lift, CAPE & shear, large hail will also be possible. The peak of all the ingredients for severe, from speed & directional shear to instability to forcing will be after 2 a.m.
Storms will tend to move quickly at 50-60 mph in a west-southwesterly direction with apparently three rounds.
- 9 P.M. TO 12 A.M.: Round 1 will likely be the potential of a few scattered supercells later this evening with mainly isolated hail/wind threat…..isolated brief tornado potential. However, the best ingredients will NOT be in place yet & there is uncertainty on how many scattered storms will form during this period.
- 1 A.M. TO 5 A.M.: Round 2 will likely involve a band of supercells or a cluster of supercells with a large hail/wind/strong, longer-lived, longer-track tornado threat. During this time, the ingredients will all be coming together, so risk of an isolated strong, longer-lived, longer-track tornado is there.
- 5:30 A.M. TO 10 A.M.: Round 3 will likely be a squall line of storms with embedded supercells & meso-vortices & LEWPs. All the ingredients will be there for wind/large hail/tornado, including the potential of an isolated strong, longer-lived, longer-track tornado.
Locally-heavy rainfall is likely with high rainfall rates.
Have a way to get weather warning information for your area when you are asleep through NOAA weather radio & our 44 weather app.
I would also highly-recommend this: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/com/weatherreadynation/wea.html