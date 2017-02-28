Nocturnal Severe Weather Outbreak Tonight-Early Wednesday Morning
There have been a couple reports of pea hail this morning: Owensboro & Clay, but no severe hail (1″ in diameter or larger). The showers & t’storms will pull away leading to a mostly cloudy afternoon with increasing south-southwest winds at 20-35 mph. Highs of 68-75 are likely.
Enhanced severe risk covers much of the Tri-State for tonight-Wednesday morning. I still think an upgrade to a corridor of Moderate Risk is good bet within the Enhanced zone as the details of the severe outbreak become clearer.
Two waves of severe t’storms should pass between around 12a & 8a. Scattered severe gusts, large hail & some tornadoes (isolated strong, longer-track tornado possible) are likely.
Have a way to get warning information in the middle of the night. A NOAA weather radio is the best purchase to make, which will wake you if a warning is issued for your county or counties around you. Be especially vigilant if you live in a mobile home.
Hatched area means 10% or greater chance of EF2-EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.