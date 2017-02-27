More Spring T’Storms & Nocturnal Severe Weather Threat Ahead

Showers have mostly exited this morning. Now, new showers/t’storms will develop & pass later tonight-Tuesday morning. Isolated sub-severe hail is possible in a couple t’storms as low-level jet rapidly strengthens later tonight with passing warm front.

As for Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, Enhanced Slight Risk & hatched area is as far northeast as Saline & southwest Gallatin counties. Hatched area over the red means 10% or greater probability of significant severe weather within 25 miles of any point, according to SPC.

All this said, still looks like nocturnal severe event Tuesday night-Wednesday AM with some random supercells/supercell clusters possible ahead of a likely squall line with embedded meso-vortices (LEWPs), small bows & supercells. Scattered severe gusts, a couple/few tornadoes & isolated large hail are possible.

One or perhaps a couple of strong tornadoes are possible in Arkansas to far southeast Missouri. It is unclear whether that particular threat will get as far north as part of the Tri-State.

Timing is 12a-8a.

There is still some degree of uncertainty with the details on this system, so stay tuned for further updates.

The Slight Risk for our southeastern counties for Wednesday is for any severe weather there 7a-8a.

