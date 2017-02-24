Severe Weather Update

T’Storms are now popping & are in intensification mode. Given this layer of dry air with cold air aloft WITH the already strong wind fields, main threat is erratic severe gusts (downbursts) & small hail. T’Storms are pretty congealed & linear right now, pointing to a wind threat, too.

Main threat is east of the Wabash for the rest of today with lessening threat as you move westward. The surface cold front is now moving through Illinois & that may serve as focus for the second line of t’storms.

So, thinking t’storms will continue to gradually form & intensify with this initial line, then some more may form on the actual cold front.

As we get closer to 3 p.m. & beyond to 9 p.m., we are fair game for any warnings.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



