Record Warmth & Severe Potential
Next update will be out at 1:30 p.m.
It will be a windy, record warm day with highs 73-77 with gusty south to southwest winds to +30 mph at times.
Any severe threat in the Tri-State is still in that 3p-9p time frame today. A couple of broken lines/bands should form in Illinois & gradually intensify. The storms should be a peak intensity & coverage east & northeast of the Tri-State. So, it looks like isolated (Marginal) severe risk along & west of U.S. 41 & scattered severe potential (Slight) east of U.S. 41. Main threat would be wind. Isolated tornado, small hail possible.
After this, skies will clear tonight & temps will tank to 31-36. Low clouds will arrive late with a few flurries & sprinkles possible Saturday morning before the low overcast gradually breaks up & erodes in the mid to late afternoon.
With gusty northwest winds, highs will only run 37-45.