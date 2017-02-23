Vegetation & Natural Processes Are a Good 4 Weeks Ahead of Schedule

So far, this February is the third warmest on record for the Evansville metro area with what will end up as four occurrences of 70s for the month. This will tie with three other Februarys for the greatest number of 70s days in February. We will end up with three consecutive 70s days, which has only happened in four other Februarys since 1850.

At Evansville, we have so far tied one record high, 72 on Wednesday. We will likely break the record high for tomorrow with a high of 75. The record is 72 set in 2000.

It has also been a dry February with only 0.64″ of rainfall so far. This is the seventh driest February currently. In fact, according to NOAAs U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of the Tri-State are now considered Abnormally Dry, while Moderate Drought is developing in Missouri & spreading into far western Illinois.

Farmers have been doing field work, the Saucer & Star Magnolias & Forsynthias are in bloom, as are daffodils. Bradford Pears are blossoming, as are some cherries & crabapples are foliating as yards green up. All of the elm & soft maple species are in peak blossom. All vegetation & nature’s processes are four weeks ahead of normal schedule!

