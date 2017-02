Storm Prediction Center has shifted the Slight & Enhanced Slight Risk areas a bit. We are still in severe risk, but the risk is higher east of a Olney to Albion to Madisonville line. The highest severe potential is just northeast of the Tri-State.

Latest analysis suggests storms will fire near I-57 just after 3p, be in the heart of the Tri-State by 7p, then exit the southeast around 9p.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



