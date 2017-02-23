Severe Risk Continues for Friday

Data continues to point toward two broken, but congealing lines of t’storms Friday late afternoon-evening with severe risk over the Tri-State. At this point, it still appears that 3-9p time frame for severe is still applicable.

Scattered severe gusts would be the main threat. Isolated tornado threat is there, given the fact that the t’storms may be discrete in the early stages of the developing lines. Some hail of 1″in diameter or less is also possible.

Storm Prediction Center has entire Tri-State in Slight Risk, except for a bit of Martin County, Indiana where the Enhanced Slight impinges in on the area.

Meanwhile, after record warmth, significant snow storm to blizzard will be roaring Nebraska & South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota & Wisconsin. Snow may fall in northern Illinois & Indiana Friday night-early Saturday.

After mild to warm pattern to around March 2, it will turn progressively colder with an overall below-normal temperatures pattern March 3-17. In fact, March 6-9 is looking quite cold with the coldest weather since early February with the potential of some snow. There is even some data suggesting an Arctic Blast with lows 7-16! Right now, I prefer the analog & ensemble data suggesting 17-23. Such data is better than pulling random models & model runs with data that deviates suddenly. I will need to see some consistency among models & analogs before pulling the trigger on “Arctic Blast” wording.

Either way, one or two rounds of brief snow would still not surprise me. The analog data & statistics favor it.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



