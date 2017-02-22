Record Warmth & Severe Weather
After 70s today, 50s tonight & 70s tomorrow (near 60 tomorrow night) with partly to mostly cloudy skies & some fog at night, severe weather is likely Friday late afternoon-evening.
It appears that 2 or 3 lines/bands of t’storms will pass ahead of & along a strong cold front. Main threat is damaging straight line winds, but given latest data suggesting the t’storms being a little more discrete for a while, included an isolated tornado wording. Also, cold air aloft may support some small hail in a few t’storms.
Entire Tri-State remains in Slight Risk for severe weather with Enhanced Slight just north of the area.
After cool-down, as we warm to 70 again early to mid next week, severe threat may develop from the Tri-State to the Mid & Upper South of the U.S.