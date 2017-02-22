Record Warmth & Severe Weather

After 70s today, 50s tonight & 70s tomorrow (near 60 tomorrow night) with partly to mostly cloudy skies & some fog at night, severe weather is likely Friday late afternoon-evening.

It appears that 2 or 3 lines/bands of t’storms will pass ahead of & along a strong cold front. Main threat is damaging straight line winds, but given latest data suggesting the t’storms being a little more discrete for a while, included an isolated tornado wording. Also, cold air aloft may support some small hail in a few t’storms.

Entire Tri-State remains in Slight Risk for severe weather with Enhanced Slight just north of the area.

After cool-down, as we warm to 70 again early to mid next week, severe threat may develop from the Tri-State to the Mid & Upper South of the U.S.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments