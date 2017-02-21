February 21-22, 2003 Winter Storm In a Very Wintery Month
Part of the northern part of the Tri-State saw their snowiest February on record in 2003.
Just one week after a significant winter storm that dumped up to 6″ of SLEET & heavy snow, another storm struck February 21-22. Up to 12″ fell in the northeastern areas where much of the precipitation was snow. Lesser amounts of snowfall south of these highest amounts were due to part of the precipitation falling as sleet & freezing rain with the snow.
I measured 23.6″ of snowfall for February 2003 at Odon, northern Daviess County, Indiana, according to my weather log I kept.
Storm originated in the Desert Southwest & tracked from Texas to Kentucky & northeastward.