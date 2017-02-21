44News | Evansville, IN

Few scattered showers are possible into tonight before exiting. Some patchy or partial clearing may develop. With this, area of dense fog may develop. Where clearing occur, lows may dip into the 46-50 range, otherwise lows of 51-55 are likely. Even in areas that clear, they may fill back in with very low clouds by early morning with the fog.

Data suggests some partial clearing of the low clouds tomorrow. I think it will be a day where we do not completely get rid of the low clouds over the Tri-State, but we will see breakage for periodic hazy sun. Highs of 67-73 are likely with a light southerly wind.

Some areas of fog & low clouds may form again tomorrow night. It looks quite mild with lows of 52-57. With lots of low clouds mixed with some hazy sunshine, highs Thursday should run 70-74 as south to southwest winds begin to pick up late at 10-20 mph.

There are two periods to watch for severe weather.

One is Friday late afternoon-evening. A squall line will likely sweep through. Based on the instability, forcing, strength of the low pressure & bulk shear, this looks like a regional severe weather event or outbreak. NOAA Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a SLIGHT RISK.

At this time, it appears that a squall line will begin to form along the Mississippi River or west of I-57 late morning-midday, then intensify & organize as it picks up speed with eastward progression. The individual elements in the line may move northeastward, but the line overall looks to accelerate eastward. Timing is in the 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the Tri-State right now. We will continue to monitor.

Otherwise, Friday looks mostly cloudy & windy with a strong south to southwest wind 20-35 mph & highs 71-76. With dry slot, then low clouds Friday night-Saturday morning, it looks much colder with lows of 36-42.

Saturday just looks windy, partly to mostly cloudy & chilly with highs only 40-47, followed by clear, frosty conditions & lows 22-27. Sunday shows a trend of partly cloudy & 45-52 with partly cloudy skies Sunday night with 30-36.

The other time period of severe weather is Tuesday &/or Wednesday of next week.

Strong warm front may move through area Monday with showers & t’storms as temperatures rise from the cool 40s with northeast to east winds to the 55-63 range Monday night as winds turn to the southeast.

Latest guidance suggest very strong southwest winds at the surface Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies & temperatures surging to the 66-73 range over the Tri-State. There are indications of some severe t’storm development near & just south of the warm front, which may be hung up over our far northwestern counties to about Bloomington, Indiana, then Dayton, Ohio.

Another corridor of severe weather may develop Wednesday night or Thursday with temperatures unseasonably warm in the 60s & 70s & dew points in the 60s with very strong low-level winds from the Gulf of Mexico.

We will continue to monitor…………the shear with the warm front, the intense forcing & instability look favorable at this time, as it did yesterday.

45

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments