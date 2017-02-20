Latest Outlook to Late March…..Will It Snow In March?

Skies will cloud up tonight with lows leveling off at 49-55, followed by 64-69 tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered showers are possible as a cold front encounters the strong upper ridge & weakens. I went for 35% coverage with totals at or under 0.12″. Some areas will see little, if any rainfall. Model analysis suggests a couple of “arms” of measurable rainfall over the Tri-State. The coolest temperatures will tend to be where these two arms of showers set up.

Areas of dense fog may develop Tuesday night-Wednesday morning with lows in the 46-55 range. Fog & any low clouds look to erode away Wednesday morning, followed by southerly winds & hazy sunshine. Highs of 69-74 are likely.

With partly cloudy skies, lows of only 51-57 are likely Wednesday night-Thursday morning, followed by increasing southerly winds & 69-75 Thursday.

Thursday night looks breezy & partly cloudy with lows 57-64.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies & windy conditions Friday (south to southwest winds 20-35 mph), a squall line of severe t’storms may develop in Missouri & Illinois & race east & northeastward, impacting the Tri-State in the afternoon &/or evening. Instability & shear parameters in tandem with strengthening surface low over Iowa to Wisconsin support regional severe weather event or perhaps outbreak. Threat is setting up from Michigan to Arkansas & eastern Missouri to western Ohio.

In NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center last update (this morning), they had SLIGHT RISK from Michigan to Kentucky & Illinois to Ohio.

Additional forecast data will determine where the greatest risk will set up & just how far south, west, east & north any severe threat will exactly get.

Normal precipitation will also dominate Friday to latter March.

After dry slot, some low clouds may pivot into the area Saturday with gusty northwest winds & perhaps a couple of morning showers. Temperatures will tend to hang in the 40s to possibly 50 in the far south.

After freezing over much of the area Saturday night at 27-32, highs of 48-55 are likely Sunday, followed by 51-60 Monday with a few scattered showers developing as clouds & winds increase.

It appears that after a possible brief, intense warm-up mid-next week with some showers/t’storms, colder pattern will settle in.

I still think that we will have the opportunity for wet snow in early & then again in mid-March. Any snow may not last long, but I cannot ignore all of the analog data in front of me pointing toward this.

The trend March 3-17 is for BELOW-NORMAL TEMPERATURES. Some vegetation (Bradford Pears, Star & Saucer Magnolias) will likely get burned by some cold, cold nights well down into the 20s with potentially hard freezing!

We should go back up WELL-ABOVE NORMAL in late March, however!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



