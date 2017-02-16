Remembering the First of Two Big Winter Storms In February 1993

The first of two big snowstorms struck the Tri-State February 15-16, 1993.

After the 1986-92 lack of big snows & overall mild winters (except the extreme cold of December 1989), this was nice to see as a 12 year-old kid! We were out playing in the snow at 8-9 p.m. at night as the snow was falling heavily on the 15th because we were so excited. The neighbor kids, my mom & sisters were out since we had not had this kind of snow in so long! There was 5″ on the ground at Odon at 10 p.m. 7″ accumulated before it changed to rain & there was melting. After a change-over back to snowfall for a bit in the morning, the depth was 5.5″ late morning on the 16th.

One other fond memory I have is that my friend & I were anxiously awaiting to snow at my house around lunch time. His mother picked up early right after lunch (at the Odon Malt Shop at the time) because “the storm was coming” as spits of snow began to fall. It spit snow flurries all afternoon (zero accumulation) & we were battling dry air & a surface high all day. Being excited about the snow, this was frustrating. There was no radar on-line or social media to access, so it was as if we had missed a big snow once again. The ground was not frozen, so I kept thinking, “it will not stick…….I won’t get a snow day tomorrow”. Then, in the evening, just before sundown, it began to snow very heavily. An inch seemed to accumulated in an hour & the ground seemed to even be dusted & whitened in a matter of 20 minutes.

Up to 10″ fell in this storm & +12″ in places in the February 25 storm. This followed a white Christmas for part of the area.

The thing is that the snow totals for the area would have been even higher if not for a change over to just plain rainfall (temp rose to 34-36) for about 5-6 hours over much of the area midnight to 6 a.m. on the 16th before changing back to snow. I remember this aspect being a surprise to forecasters. The axis of heaviest snow tended to be farther north in areas that did not see a change-over to rainfall.

The reason for the change-over to rain for a while overnight was that the surface low tracked a little farther north right over our western Kentucky counties to just south & southeast of Louisville, Kentucky. This allowed some warmer air to come in. You can see the freezing line (dashed line) well to our northeast on the morning of the 16th in the second surface map below.

It was an abrupt change-over from snow to rain, then back to snow due to the abruptness of the change in the temperatures aloft. It wasn’t a gradual change that brought sleet or freezing rain. The warmth was pushed up quickly & abruptly & did not slope into the area like most winter systems.

