Wednesday, 12:53 P.M.: Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 31

THIS OUTLOOK IS BASED ON:

A CULMINATION OF YEARS WITH VERY SIMILAR WEATHER PATTERNS (1850-1894 RECONSTRUCTIONS…….1895-2016 DATA) TO WHAT WE SEE RIGHT NOW OVER THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE & A BLEND OF SHORT-, MEDIUM- & LONG-RANGE MODEL ENSEMBLES BASED ON ALL TELECONNECTIC INDICES IN THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE (WITH CORRESPONDING AIRMASS & PRECIPITATION PATTERNS)……….

OVERALL:

FEBRUARY 15-28: Well-Above Normal Temperatures & Well-Below Normal Precipitation……Zero Snowfall

MARCH 1-16: Below-Normal Temperatures, Normal Precipitation…..2-3 Opportunities for Some Wet Snow



MARCH 17-31: Well-Above Normal Temperatures & Below-Normal Precipitation…..Zero Snowfall

TONIGHT-FRIDAY:

Elevated Grass Fire Danger, Return of Spring with Floods & Winter Storm Elsewhere In the U.S…….

Today skies will turn mostly sunny with breezy to windy conditions. NW winds may gust +25 mph at times with highs of 42-49 (46 Evansville area). Relative humidity levels may drop to as low as 23%. Given the dry, dormant warm season grasses, the lack of decent rainfall in several weeks & the gusty winds, grass & brush fire danger will be a bit elevated today.

Winds will turn back to the SW tonight at 5 mph with temperatures leveling off at 25-30 (27 Evansville area) with mostly clear skies.

As for tomorrow, it looks good! With mostly sunny skies & SW to S winds at 10-15 mph, highs of 55-62 (58 Evansville area) are likely.

With partly cloudy skies & a SW wind at 10-15 mph, tomorrow night low temperatures will only drop to 36-44 (41 Evansville area).

Friday looks great! With mostly sunny skies, highs should surge to 61-68 (66 Evansville area) with SW winds at 10 mph.

Meanwhile, a major winter storm or perhaps blizzard will blast the Northeast with an additional +15″ of snowfall for parts of New England. On the other hand, widespread flooding rainfall & very heavy snowfall will affect the western U.S. Avalanche danger will skyrocket & damaging, national-story floods will hit California. In fact, through next week up to 14″ of ADDITIONAL rainfall is possible in central California, while up to 7″ of rainfall will fall around Los Angeles to San Diego. +40″ of snowfall is likely in the mountain of the West as slow-moving systems & an atmospheric river (“Pineapple Express”) once again take aim.

FRIDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY NIGHT:

Briefly More Clouds & Spotty Showers Southeast Half of Tri-State & Spring-like……….

Clouds may increase some Friday night (especially SE of Evansville) with lows only 44-50 (46 Evansville area) with a SW to S wind at 5 mph. With partly to mostly cloudy skies (the greatest amount of cloud cover SE of Evansville) Saturday & a S to SW wind at 10 mph, a few spotty showers (25%) are possible along & SE of a Perry to Henderson to Webster County line. Highs will run 62-68 (65 Evansville area). The coolest readings will tend to be in that zone with threat of a few spotty showers.

This weak upper low from Mexico will eject out of the Gulf of Mexico & just skim by us. The thing to watch is whether this system merges with a clipper-type system over New England to give them a fourth big snowstorm. Right now, this does not look to be the case, but it is a close call!

With clearing skies Saturday night, some patchy fog is possible with SW winds at 3-5 mph & lows of 44-50 (46 Evansville area).

Sunday looks great! Skies will be mostly sunny with a SW wind at 5-10 mph & highs of 66-71 (70 Evansville area). With a S wind at 5-10 mph Sunday night, with mostly clear skies, we may only drop to 45-52 (50 Evansville area).

MONDAY-TUESDAY NIGHT:

More Clouds, Increasing Winds & Unusually Warm………….

Monday shows increasing clouds with S to SW winds 15-25 mph & highs of 69-75 (71 Evansville area), followed by mostly cloudy skies, S winds & only 53-58 (55 Evansville area) Monday night.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy & breezy with S to SW winds 15-25 mph & highs of 69-75 (71 Evansville area), followed by cloudy skies Tuesday night & lows of only 58-65 (63 Evansville area).

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22-FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

Still Warm to Mild with Period of Some Scattered Showers………Flooding California to Texas & Mexico…….

Upper low from California will eject E/SE. The tremendous moisture plume will take aim on Mexico with flooding rains & unusually low-altitude mountain snows over the northern half of the country.

The upper ridge providing our unusual warmth & dryness (actually migration of the southeastern, great subtropical ridge that has brought the warmest winter on record to Florida & parts of the Deep South to the Bahamas & Cuba………….& record dry weather to Florida & the Caribbean region with high fire danger) will be so strong that the very deep California to Mexico upper system (trough) will go ON THE UNDERBELLY (UNDERNEATH) of the core of the upper ridge in the Midwest.

So, the center of the upper low will track from Mexico/Texas to the Deep South. Very heavy rainfall of +6″ is possible from around San Antonio to SE Texas to Louisiana to southern Mississippi. Also, severe weather will occur in this zone with tornado potential.

Here, just like a similar set-up in late winter/early spring 2012, the deep moisture will be locked up deep in the southern U.S. & over the Gulf of Mexico. As a cold front passes later Wednesday, some scattered showers are possible. However, it does not look too unstable & the rainfall does not look widespread. Looks like some may see 0.25″ of rainfall. Highs Wednesday, ahead of the cold front, will run 67-74 (70 Evansville area).

After this, highs will run in the 50s & 60s February 23-25 as the upper low moves ESE & has the potential to rake Florida & perhaps Cuba to the Bahamas with a squall line of severe t’storms.

February 15-28 data shows that we may only see 10-25% of our normal rainfall for this period.

FEBRUARY 26-28:

Stronger Cold Front with Some Showers/T’Storms…….& Nor’Easter #4?

Stronger cold front is due in near February 26 with some showers/t’storms, but nothing particularly heavy is seen, nor widespread. This should cool us back to highs in the 40s & 50s February 26-28.

It gets very interesting for the Northeast U.S. again February 27-28. It is possible that upper low north of the Bahamas & our storm system merge off the coast of Rhode Island & produce a very strong Nor’Easter for parts of the Northeast. Should this occur, looks like enough cold for a big snow of +12″ in parts of that area.

It also appears that a chunk of bitterly cold air may affect the northeast U.S. at the end of February-early March.

MARCH 1-16:

Below-Normal Temperatures (Though Not Mid Winter-Type of Cold) with Return of Normal Precipitation & 2-3 Opportunties For Some Wet Snow (Though Any Accumulation Would Not Last Long at All……..

Things will change in early March with highs in the 30s & 40s on some days with more normal precipitation. There is a narrow window for some wet snow in this period as a couple of storm systems pass through.

Although it may warm up briefly to 50s/60s, another surge of below-normal temperatures & a system may bring rain & perhaps some more wet snow with highs in the 30s & 40s. Overnight lows may drop to 20-25.

It does not look like mid-winter Arctic cold, but a change from the unusual warmth. Temperatures will tend to average out about 7-13 degrees below normal

MARCH 17-31:

Strengthening & Re-Expanding Ridge with Well-Above Normal Temperatures & Below-Normal Precipitation………

Big southeastern ridge may dominate with temperatures 12-25 degrees above normal with cold weather in the western U.S. California may continue to get severe flooding & Texas may get in on more flooding as system ride the underbelly of the ridge (similar to early 2012) as the ridge move more the north & the cold is trapped in the West, Northeast & even Mexico/W. Texas.

Any winter weather looks confined to the Western U.S. & New England.

