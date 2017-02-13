Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 20

Other than a few showers tonight (mainly south of the Ohio River), this will be a dry & occasionally breezy to windy week (with elevated fire danger at times). We will clear the clouds out tomorrow & much of the week will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The only cold day of the week will be Wednesday at 37-43 with lows Wednesday night at 23-27. This will follow 50s tomorrow.

After 46-54 Thursday & 57-63 Friday, 64-69 Saturday, Sunday will could see 68-72, followed by 66-73 Monday.

Flooding rainfall will blast California & rainfall & severe weather will be possible along the Gulf Coast. More strong winds & snow will affect the Northeast. The intensely cold air will tend to be bottled up in the Northwest/West U.S. & in the Northeast U.S.

The next widespread rainfall may not arrive until next Tuesday, February 21. It does not look heavy (0.20-0.50″), however with highs in the 60s.

Beyond February 21 to March 20, it looks pretty dry until the beginning of March. Temperatures look above normal February 22 to March 1 with many days in the 50s & 60s. Beyond March 1 to March 5, looks like more substantial rainfall with perhaps a surge into the 70s.

March 5-20, there are signs of a couple of intrusions of below-normal temperatures (highs 30s & 40s) & perhaps one wet snow for the area.

At this point, no flooding rainfall events are seen, nor any extreme Arctic Blasts. However, one last hurrah of snowfall looks possible with accumulating wet snow on one day.

