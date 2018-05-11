Letter carriers in the Tri-State are picking up your canned and non-perishable food items for the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger event.

Community members that left their donated food items on their mailbox will find they have been taken to be donated to local agencies through Tri-State Food Bank.

Team members and volunteers of the event will be assisting in sorting and gathering donations from the public between 12:00PM and 6:00PM.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer read the Stamp Out Hunger proclamation at the Lawndale Post Office to kick off the event.

If you are wanting to learn more about Tri-State Food Bank, visit their website www.tristatefoodbank.org

Comments

comments