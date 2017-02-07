Alberta Clipper Rain/Snow Showers, Windy…..Edge of Arctic Air, Then Back to Spring Again

STORM PREDICTION CENTER SEVERE STORM REPORTS TODAY (AS OF 4:29 P.M.):

Alberta Clipper will pass tomorrow with some scattered rain & rain/snow to even pure snow showers. After highs of 35-51, temperatures will drop to 32-42 over the area by late afternoon. Winds will increase, especially late in the afternoon & during the evening. North winds may become sustained near 15-20 with gusts to 33 mph. Very minor grassy accumulation is possible in places over the north & east parts of the area.

Lows of 15-25 are likely tomorrow night with some partial clearing. We will be right on the edge of bitterly cold air to our northwest & north Thursday with highs 26-33. Low temperatures in the Dakotas may each -25 with the 0 degree line as far south as southern Iowa.

The subtropical ridge will temper the cold here, however, then push it back north with spring back by Saturday. Some areas may see 70 Sunday with showers/t’storms.

It will cool a bit early next week, but spring back to 50s by mid-week. Late next week looks like another cold burst with highs in the 30s & lows in the teens! Beyond that, 60s look to return in an epic battle between the bitterly cold Arctic air to our north & northwest & the warm subtropical ridge to our southeast!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



