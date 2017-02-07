2:27 P.M.: Tri-State Weather Update
SPC has taken away the Marginal Risk for our area this afternoon-evening. My thinking was that they left it going for the potential of a little, narrow broken line of gusty showers/t’showers along the actual cold front/dry line (which is moving into western counties now).
Otherwise, there will be rapid warming in the dry slot with temperatures surging to as high as 71 with a gusty southwest wind. Marked decrease in the dew points will take place with passage of the cold front/dry line & it appears that it may still stay quite warm for a couple of hours just behind the front, given the magnitude of adiabatic warming coming out of Texas, Oklahoma & Missouri. Warming is also being enhanced by origin of the air: the Chihuahuan Desert area of Mexico & the Edwards Plateau of Texas.
Low clouds & pretty rapid temp fall will occur this evening.