2:27 P.M.: Tri-State Weather Update

SPC has taken away the Marginal Risk for our area this afternoon-evening. My thinking was that they left it going for the potential of a little, narrow broken line of gusty showers/t’showers along the actual cold front/dry line (which is moving into western counties now).

Otherwise, there will be rapid warming in the dry slot with temperatures surging to as high as 71 with a gusty southwest wind. Marked decrease in the dew points will take place with passage of the cold front/dry line & it appears that it may still stay quite warm for a couple of hours just behind the front, given the magnitude of adiabatic warming coming out of Texas, Oklahoma & Missouri. Warming is also being enhanced by origin of the air: the Chihuahuan Desert area of Mexico & the Edwards Plateau of Texas.

Low clouds & pretty rapid temp fall will occur this evening.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments