10:15 A.M.: Tri-State Weather Update

TODAY-TONIGHT……..

After sct’d showers & t’storms Monday evening-overnight, one main line of t’storms has passed through part of the area this morning. Other than one report of pea size hail in Hopkins County, wind gust measured to 42 mph also in Hopkins County & a gust of 39 mph near Waverly, they have just been thunder & lightning producers. The warnings right now are around Nashville, Tennessee & in Mississippi & Louisiana where tornado threat is rapidly increasing. Non-t’storm gusts of up to 39 mph have been measured this morning in the Tri-State, otherwise.

The last round of showers & a few t’storms is moving through now. Gradual clearing should follow with gusty southwest winds & spring-like highs of 65-71 as warm, dry air from Mexico & Texas blow northeastward into the dry slot. Dallas area could approach 90 today with extreme fire danger, while the 80-degree line may reach as far north as Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A few gusty showers may pass through on the actual cold front this evening, followed by low clouds rolling in & a couple spotty sprinkles/light showers/flakes with lows in the 30s & 40s.

TOMORROW……….

Alberta Clipper will race southeastward followed today’s system with a round of some scattered rain & snow showers Wednesday afternoon-evening with gusty winds turning to the north & northwest. This clipper may blow up into a big Nor’Easter for the East Coast. Confidence is still rather low on details, but potential is there for a heavy snowfall event with strong winds from West Virginia to Maine to the Canadian Maritimes. 1-2″ (isolated 3″) of snow may fall along/north of I-70 in Illinois & Indiana. As for the Tri-State, it is possible that patchy, 0.5″ or less accumulations on grassy areas may occur in some areas north of I-64 Wednesday evening.

LATE WEEK TO FEBRUARY 20……….

After a cold burst here mid- to late-week, spring will return by the weekend with warm, (60s to even 70) windy weather & showers & t’storms. This will be followed by a bring burst of cooler weather, then a substantial cold burst late next week with lows in the teens. However, by February 18, we could be back to the 50s & 19th, back into the 60s to 70!

