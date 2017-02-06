44News | Evansville, IN

A few showers are possible this afternoon with some drizzle, but after 8 p.m. scattered t’storms will develop & continue to increase, especially after midnight.

A few t’storms may produce large hail (1″ or larger in diameter).

After 7 a.m. tomorrow morning to early afternoon, multiple t’storms & broken lines of t’storms will pass through. Spotty damaging wind will accompany the large hail threat at that point. An isolated tornado is possible.

Winds will be howling outside of any t’storms (south-southwest 25-45 mph) with highs reaching 66-73. At this point, it looks like any severe threat will be gone by 2 p.m. as the t’storm exit & the sun appears with dry slot.

It is possible that a line of gusty showers/t’showers may develop on the actual cold front & pass late in the evening. After this, temperatures will plunge with west to northwest winds to 35 mph. Some scattered rain& rain/snow showers will pass through as temps fall into the 30s & 40s.

This late week clipper is giving me a headache LOL. I just can’t pin down the timing with the greatly-differing model projections. Some pull it through Wednesday, others Thursday & every run is different.

This said, I’d like to just keep some scattered rain/snow showers in for Wednesday & then just keep 20% POPs for late Thursday due to differences in timing. Will go with highs in the 30s & 40s Wednesday & 30s Thursday. There continues to be this potential of it blowing up into a Nor’Easter on the East Coast. This was seen last week & I continue to see hints of this.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



