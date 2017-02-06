12:18 P.M.: Latest Tri-State Weather Update
THIS MORNING……………..TODAY-TONIGHT………….
Bank of dense fog developing this morning between 6:15 & 8:15 a.m. as warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico raced northward, overspreading our calm conditions with temps in the 30s. This was a bit early for a dense fog bank to form, as I though it might form this afternoon-evening instead (when the really warm, moist air overspread the area).
Some fog will be around through today & into this evening. It may become dense again in some places this evening (as much warmer, moist air floods in) before the much stronger winds come in & mix it out. Winds will increase to 25-40 mph from the south-southwest.
This said, high temperatures will occur late this evening with 60-66. Patchy drizzle & a few scattered showers will increase after dusk to numerous scattered showers & t’storms. Showers & t’storms should peak in coverage tonight late with the potential of a few embedded severe t’storms after 12 a.m. Given their elevated nature, main threat would be large hail.
TOMORROW………………..
Periodic waves of numerous scattered showers & t’storms will pass tomorrow, mainly in the morning to midday/early afternoon. T’Storms will become more surface-based, so a few severe gusts & perhaps an isolated tornado may accompany the large hail risk. Slight Risk of severe weather will continue tonight into tomorrow.
Dry slot should then come in by mid- to late-afternoon with highs 65-72. Winds should turn to the southwest as sun appears at 25-40 mph. Early, an isolated gust of 45 mph is possible.
In the evening, a line of gusty showers/t’storms may accompany the actual surface cold front near the leading edge of the low clouds pivoting in from the northwest.
TOMORROW NIGHT-THURSDAY……………
Scattered rain & snow showers will follow tomorrow night-Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s & 40s with gusty northwest winds. Some clearing & lows near 22 are likely Wednesday night.
Highs Thursday will only rise to the 30s.