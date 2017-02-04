Spring-Like Warmth & T’Storms Ahead (Slight Risk Tuesday)

Isolated severe risk here Monday night before increasing to scattered severe Tuesday……….(Storm Prediction Center has put area in Slight Risk).

Thoughts are that Slight Risk parameters will begin in Missouri, Arkansas to Oklahoma Monday night, then work northeastward, overspreading Tri-State Tuesday. Exact timing of best severe potential is in question as is exact location of best severe potential in the Tri-State right now.

Regardless, parameters support a line/band or two of line segments & supercells are possible with a main threat wind, secondary threat large hail. An isolated tornado is possible.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Guide & Outlooks:

