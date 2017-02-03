February 3, 1939: The Biggest Winter Storm Since January 14-15, 1918 Blizzard

10.2″ fell at Evansville in a snowstorm February 3, 1939. This was the heaviest snowstorm in Evansville since January 14-15, 1918 when a record 22.3″ fell in one storm (record tied in 2004).

Little/nothing fell in the far northwestern part of the Tri-State, but the heaviest banding occurred Harrisburg to Evansville to Huntingburg with 8.5-12″. The highest total of 12″ was from Morganfield.

Storm originated in northern Mexico, then tracked from southern Texas to northeastern Tennessee to Virginia. Such systems from northern Mexico & far southern Texas bring our heaviest snowfalls……..when they take the “Inside Runner” track. These storm systems move northern Mexico to central Tennessee to western Ohio.

This system did not move to western Ohio, moving more east than northeast. This cut totals some, but they were still impressive in the heaviest band.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments