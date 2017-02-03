44News | Evansville, IN

Skies are now mostly sunny to sunny over the Tri-State after clouds for a while this morning-midday. However, despite all of this brilliant sunshine, it is quite breezy & cold. Temperatures of 29-36 currently are the lowest for this time of day since January 8. Grass fire danger will remain elevated the rest of today, as well as tomorrow with bone-dry, bitter air blowing in.
After frosty lows of 12-17 tonight with winds becoming calm, Saturday will feature increasing clouds & winds increasing to 10-20 mph from the east, then southeast. Highs of 36-43 are likely.
With mostly cloudy skies Saturday night-Sunday morning, a few light spotty rain & rain/sleet showers are possible (20% coverage). With lows of 31-36 temperatures will rise to 46-57 Sunday with partial clearing.