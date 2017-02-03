44News | Evansville, IN

Skies are now mostly sunny to sunny over the Tri-State after clouds for a while this morning-midday. However, despite all of this brilliant sunshine, it is quite breezy & cold. Temperatures of 29-36 currently are the lowest for this time of day since January 8. Grass fire danger will remain elevated the rest of today, as well as tomorrow with bone-dry, bitter air blowing in.

After frosty lows of 12-17 tonight with winds becoming calm, Saturday will feature increasing clouds & winds increasing to 10-20 mph from the east, then southeast. Highs of 36-43 are likely.

With mostly cloudy skies Saturday night-Sunday morning, a few light spotty rain & rain/sleet showers are possible (20% coverage). With lows of 31-36 temperatures will rise to 46-57 Sunday with partial clearing.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



