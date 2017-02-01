January 31: The First & Last Measurable Snow of the 1881-82 Snowfall Season
1881-82 was a mild winter in the Tri-State, but a significant snowfall occurred Janaury 31. Thing is, this was the first & last measurable snow of the winter & the entire snow season! The snow melted quickly.
Evansville Area:
January 28
High 44 Low 30
Precip.: 0.32″
January 29
High 30 Low 15 (Actual Afternoon High 24)
January 30
High 30 Low 22
January 31
High 32 Low 27
Precip.: 0.70″
Snow: 7″
February 1
High 40 Low 23
February 2
High 46 Low 28
Nonetheless, this storm system brought 10″ as far south as Little Rock Arkansas. A damaging ice storm occurred Atlanta to Columbia as Arctic high over the Northeast bled cold dry air on the east slopes of the Appalachians & Piedmont (a classic “wedge” situation). 1″ of snowfall atop ice fell at Sumter, South Carolina.
The storm system that brought the heavy snow to the South & Ohio Valley/Midwest then reformed into a major Nor’Easter. This road up the East Coast with a “blinding” & “violent” snowstorm reported in Virginia to Massachusetts. 25″ of snowfall was measured in places.
February ended very wet with historic flooding mid- to late-month, followed by the wettest year on record for parts of the Tri-State. Some areas saw +70″ of rainfall. Evansville’s 70.61″ made the 1882 precipitation total the highest on record, followed by 70.03″ in 2011.
This followed one of the hottest, driest summers on record in 1881.