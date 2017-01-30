January 30, 1947: Unusually Warm Night with Severe Weather

A significant blizzard with thunder snow & high winds Kansas to Michigan, widespread non-t’storm damaging wind event (with a massive dust storm) in Oklahoma to highly-damaging ice storm northeastern Indiana, northern Ohio to southern Michigan accompanied a severe weather outbreak January 29-30, 1947.

This strong storm system caused 15 significant tornadoes from Indiana & Ohio to Arkansas to Alabama, Tennessee & Georgia. The death toll reached 14 with 155 injured.

In the Tri-State, it become unusually warm prior to the line of storms, which passes generally in the 12:30-2:30 a.m. time frame. Temperatures reached as high as 72 in the middle of the night in the area with wind gusts measured at Evansville Regional up to 32 mph from the south.

An extensive, but sporadic path of wind damage occurred eastern Henderson through Spencer & Perry counties with damage costs amounting to +$500, 000 (inflation adjusted). Much of it was roof damage with powerlines/poles downed while there was several areas of fairly heavy tree damage.

There were no other reports of damage in the Tri-State, though Fort Campbell sustained wind damage, just a month after a tornado heavily damaged that area. Clarksville, Tennessee saw $10,000,000 in wind damage (inflation adjusted). It may have been a tornado just on the edge of two intense downbursts, per analysis of the damage reports. However, I did not see confirmation by the U.S. Weather Bureau of a tornado at Clarksville at the time. The wind was just labeled “wind”.

