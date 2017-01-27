9:25 P.M. Weekend Weather Update

Scattered snow showers & flurries will develop late Saturday & last into Saturday night. A dusting is possible in places.

Numerous scattered snow showers & squalls will pass with gusty west/northwest winds (15-30 mph) on Sunday. Coverage should peak in the late afternoon-early evening.

Very cold temperatures aloft of -32C at 500 mb & -20C at 700 mb supports towering convective bursts of snow with local convective gusts of up to 40 mph. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

Bursts of snow with greatly reduced visibility will be followed by peeks of sun & melting of any minor accumulation. Then, new bursts will pass & whiten the grass & the process will begin again.

Peak overall accumulations of less than 1″ are likely with narrow bands of training squalls dumping quick +1″ amounts at times.

Patchy slick spots & black ice is possible Sunday night as any lingering snow showers accumulate with the falling temperatures into the 20s. Also, any moisture on untreated roadways may freeze.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



