Scattered Snow Showers & Squalls Sunday with Some Minor Accumulations

Scattered snow showers & squalls will bubble up & increase Sunday. They should peak in coverage & intensity Sunday afternoon-evening.

Some scattered snow flurries/snow showers may arrive as early as Saturday evening-Saturday night with a light dusting in places on the grass.

It looks like a scenario of heavy snow shower, then the sun peeks out, then another snow shower/squall, then sun pokes through, etc. This will not be steady snowfall. These are convective snow bursts like summer t’storms with the clouds building into big cumulus towers. Main issue Sunday will be brief, sudden sharp decreases in visibility. Brief grassy accumulations will occur over much of the area of less than 1″. However, where snow showers/squalls train & where they are the heaviest, very narrow bands of +1″ may occur. There will also be a situation of a quick 0.5″ accumulates, then melts, then another 0.3″ accumulates, then melts & perhaps another 0.4″ falls, etc.

Given the very cold temperatures aloft (as low as -32C at 500 mb & -20C at 700 mb), strong vertical velocities of 5 -ub s-1 & bits of 50-150 J/kg MLCAPE & MUCAPE associated with this strong upper trough, isolated rumble or two of thunder is possible. Also, localized 40-45 mph gusts are possible during heavy snow bursts. Analogging this scenario, it bears strong resemblance to an early February 2006 strong upper trough with these bursts.

I remember we reached 40 at Henderson, then had this intense snow burst with 1″ in 30 minutes (temperature dropped to 33), which melted shortly thereafter, then another 0.3″ in the evening from a snow burst. Winds gusted to 40 mph during the heavier squall. Thunder was reported at Grandview, Indiana from the NWS COOP observer. Temps were -32 to -30C at 500 mb.

With highs of 33-37 Sunday, snow should melt on roadways.

However, Sunday evening-night, any lingering snow bursts may create some patchy black ice. Any moisture left to freeze on the pavement may also create patchy black ice as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments