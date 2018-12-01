26 Tri-State Players Named IFCA All-State

The Tri-State is quickly becoming one of the best football regions in the state and the Indiana Football Coaches Association took notice.

The IFCA named 26 area players to its 2018 All-State rosters and for the second straight year, two Tri-State teams (Central and Memorial) made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leading the charge for local representatives were two Evansville Memorial players named to the Top 50 All-State team.

Senior quarterback Michael Lindauer and senior wide receiver Branson Combs both made the list after standout 2018 campaigns.

Lindauer threw for 3,858 yards and 51 touchdowns this season against only seven interceptions.

He also ran for 500 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lindauer’s success was not confined to the 2018 season, earning the 44News Athlete of the Year Award for 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Combs had 75 receptions for 1,517 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Another receiver who stood out in the Tri-State was Mt. Vernon senior Sam Thomas.

He scored over 30 combined receiving, rushing and return touchdowns this season and helped lead the Wildcats to a 5-4 record in the regular season.

Thomas earned his 44News Athlete of the Month award after scoring eight touchdowns in a game against North Posey this season.

In the backfield, Boonville senior Luke Conner dominated the competition with a school-record 1,921 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Conner was also a 44News Athlete of the Month award recipient.

The All-State player breakdown by team is listed below with the roster each athlete made in parentheses.

5 – Memorial: QB Michael Lindauer (Top 50), WR Branson Combs (Top 50), LB Max Goodwin (Senior), OL Austin Jones (Junior), DL Brock Combs (Junior)

4 – Gibson Southern: OL Noah Singer (Senior), WR Dawson Witte (Senior), DB Andrew Smith (Senior), RB Mitchell Spindler (Junior)

3 – Central: WR Malcolm DePriest (Senior), DL Rayzel Joiner (Senior), LB Austi Frasier (Senior)

3 – Southridge: OL Matt Gentry (Senior), RB Tucker Schank (Senior), LB Cole Calvert (Junior)

2 – Boonville: RB Luke Conner (Senior), DL Blake Goines Boonville (Junior)

2 – Heritage Hills: DB Cole Sigler (Junior), OL Mark Doyle (Junior)

2 – Mater Dei: DL Colin Givens (Junior), DB Dakx Lannert (Junior)

2 – Reitz: OL Logan Maynard (Senior), DB Andrew Word (Senior)

1 – Castle: Sophomore LB Nyles Sutton (Junior)

1 – Mt. Vernon: WR Sam Thomas (Senior)

1 – Vincennes Lincoln: DB Spencer Corrona (Senior)

