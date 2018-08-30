Home Indiana The 25th Annual Historic Ghost Walks Return in Newburgh August 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

Residents and visitors of Newburgh are aware of the city’s beauty, but are they aware of its spooky secrets?

The 25th annual Historic Ghost Walks return the third week in October, running from October 13th, 20th, and 21st.

The Ghost Walks feature stories that are rooted in history, having been gleaned from old newspaper articles and family legends. Individuals who come to the event will get to have an interactive encounter with history, as well has hear about the spookier side of Historic Newburgh.

Each tour group will guided through the streets of downtown Newburgh by a tour guide. The guide will stop at certain locations along the tour and tell stories of Newburgh’s haunted past.

The guided walking tours depart every 12 minutes from Preservation Hall, located at 200 State Street. Each tour lasts approximately one hour and will stay close to the downtown area.

Advance tickets go on sale starting September 1st and go for $8. Tickets at the door will be $10. Tickets for hayrides are $20 per person, and group tickets are also available . Groups of 15 to 20 pay only $7 per person for walking tours.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Historic Newburgh, Inc. at (812) 853-2815 or by clicking here and visiting Historic Newburgh’s website.

Comments

comments