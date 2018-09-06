Home Indiana Evansville 25th Annual Day of Caring with United Way of Southwestern Indiana September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The largest one day volunteer event in southwestern Indiana will be taking place tomorrow in Evansville.

United Way of Southwestern Indiana will celebrate its 25th Annual Day of Caring on September 7th. United Way’s first Day of Caring took place 25 years ago in 1994 with 180 volunteers.

The day will start off with a breakfast celebration at the Old National Events Plaza. During the breakfast will be a brief presentation with keynote speaker Walter McCarty, University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Coach.

More than 1,200 volunteers will go throughout Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties to spend the day working at 60 local nonprofit locations to help complete much needed projects. These projects include landscaping, painting, helping the elderly, reading to preschool students, and carpentry work.

In addition to keynote speaker, Walter McCarty, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will present a City of Evansville Proclamation, United Way of Southwestern Indiana President & CEO, Amy Canterbury will introduce an exciting donor incentive, and Monte Skelton will provide musical performances.

Doors open for the 25th Annual Day of Caring at 7:00AM at the Old National Events Plaza located at 715 Locust Street.

