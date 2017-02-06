25th Anniversary Of The C-130 Crash

25 years ago today, a Kentucky Air National Guard plane was doing touch and go test runs from Evansville to Louisville. The plane did not maintain enough speed to stay airborne and stalled out and crashed near US I-40 and Lynch Road in Evansville. The large military transport jet crashed into two buildings – Drury Inn and Jojo’s Restaurant. 16 people died from the crash; all five of the crew members, 9 people in a conference at the Drury Inn, and 2 people who were trapped by the plane at Jojo’s. Hear from some Evansville Firefighters who responded to the scene below –

