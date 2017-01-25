Wednesday, 10:09 A.M.: Latest Tri-State Outlook to March 1

THIS OUTLOOK IS BASED ON:

A CULMINATION OF YEARS WITH VERY SIMILAR WEATHER PATTERNS (1850-1894 RECONSTRUCTIONS…….1895-2016 DATA) TO WHAT WE SEE RIGHT NOW OVER THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE & A BLEND OF SHORT-, MEDIUM- & LONG-RANGE MODEL ENSEMBLES BASED ON ALL TELECONNECTIC INDICES IN THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE (WITH CORRESPONDING AIRMASS & PRECIPITATION PATTERNS)……….

TODAY-FRIDAY……………..

Breezy to Windy…..Spring to Winter…..Few Snow Showers/Flurries (Mainly Northeast & East)…….



It will be windy today from the S/SW, then W with gusts around 30 mph at times with partly to mostly cloudy skies & a few spotty showers/t’showers. Highs of 59-66 look good.

Although it may clear for a while, low clouds will pivot in & bring a mostly cloudy to cloudy Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the W/WNW to 30 mph with temperatures tonight dropping to 32-37, followed by highs tomorrow of only 34-40.

A few scattered snow showers & flurries (possible mixed with rain drops at times) are possible Thursday, mainly over the NE/E parts of the Tri-State.

After 26-31 tomorrow night with lots of clouds, Friday still looks pretty gray with mostly cloudy skies, perhaps a few flurries & highs in the 34-39 range. It still looks quite blustery Friday.

SATURDAY-MONDAY……..

Blustery, Chilly, Cloudiness…….Some Snow Showers & Flurries Possible Sunday-Sunday Night…..



After partly cloudy skies (breezy, to0) & 35-41 (after 25-30 in the morning) Saturday, Sunday looks mostly cloudy as an upper trough & surface cold front skims by. With considerable cold air aloft, scattered snow showers & flurries are possible. With gusty W/NW winds to 30 mph, highs of 34-40 are likely. It is not out of the question that a dusting of snow occurs on grassy areas/car tops/roof tops in our NE/E areas Sunday evening-night.

Monday looks partly cloudy with highs 34-40 with less wind. We may drop to 25-29 Monday night, then rise to 30-35 as a southwest wind commences ahead of a strong clipper approaching the Midwest from the NW.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY (FEBRUARY 3)……….

Windy with Impressive Warm-Up, Then Back Below Normal……Breezy to Windy…….

An impressive warm-up ahead of a clipper with gusty SW to 32 mph is likely Tuesday. Highs of 52 NE to 62 in the SW is possible with 55 in the Evansville area. This system currently looks dry, but it will turn sharply colder behind it.

Highs Wednesday should fall from 40s early to 30s by afternoon with gusty W/NW winds, followed by highs on Thursday in the 30s. 30s looks to dominate next Friday, February 3.

FEBRUARY 4-12…………….

A Mild Day Sandwiched In Potential Domination of Temperatures Up to 20 Degrees Below-Normal with Potential of One or Two Wintry Precipitation or Just All Snowfall Events………

Although there may be one 40s/50s day sandwiched in this period trends support possible cold domination with potential of one or two wintry precipitation events or just snowfall events. Some daily highs may only run in the 20s & 30s with a couple/few nights as low as the single digits to teens. Temperatures may run as much as 20 degrees below normal.

FEBRUARY 13-17………….

Significant Warm-Up Possible with Strong Winds…………

Looks like a really significant warm-up as the great subtropical ridge builds back northward in this time period. Temperatures may end up peaking at 65-74 north to south over the area (70 Evansville). Strong south to southwest winds gusting over 30 mph on couple to multiple days are likely.

It appears a significant storm system with rain/storms (severe?) may pass on the 17th, bringing very sharp end to warmth.

FEBRUARY 18-23…………….

Brief, But Intense Cold Snap Possible with a Winter Weather Event?

Temperatures look 20-25 degrees below normal with potential of a winter weather event as the subtropical jet will continue to be active with highs only perhaps only 17-26.

FEBRUARY 24-26……….

Rapid Warm-Up………..

Rapid temperature rise to the 50s & 60s is possible during this time.

FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 1………..

Warm & Spring-like……….

This looks warm & spring-like with highs in the 60s & 70s.

