Latest 7-Day Outlook

THE NEXT 7-DAYS…………

Water levels in rivers will continue to drop & water submerging bottomlands will recede with the much drier weather ahead.

NWS Flood Warnings continue for portions of the Little Wabash, Embarras, West Fork White River, East Fork White River, Wabash, Ohio & Green Rivers.

Strong cold front will pass tomorrow with gusty south to southwest winds becoming west at 15-35 mph (after rising temperatures tonight from 37-44 to 44-53 with south-southwest wind increasing to 10-20 mph). Skies look mostly cloudy with highs 59-65. A few spotty showers/t’showers are possible just ahead of & on the cold front. Mostly cloudy skies, gusty west to west-northwest winds 20-35 mph will dominate Thursday. A few snow flurries/light snow showers (perhaps mixed with a few sprinkles/some rain drops) are possible in the north & northeast. Temperatures will run pretty steady at 35-41 with morning lows of 32-38.

Friday looks breezy & mostly cloudy with 34-40, followed by continued breezy, but brighter conditions Saturday (highs 34-41).

Upper trough & surface cold front should pass Sunday-Sunday night with some scattered snow showers. Highs of 33-37 are likely. A few locations in the northeast may see the grass whitened Sunday night.

After 32-37 Monday with breezy, partly cloudy conditions, temperatures will drop & level off Monday night in the lower to middle 20s.

Ahead of an Alberta Clipper/strong cold front Tuesday, gusty southwest to west winds to 35 mph may push our temperatures to 48-55, followed by northwest winds & 22-27 Tuesday night.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



