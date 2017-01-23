Latest Tri-State Outlook to March 1

THIS OUTLOOK IS BASED ON:

A CULMINATION OF YEARS WITH VERY SIMILAR WEATHER PATTERNS (1850-1894 RECONSTRUCTIONS…….1895-2016 DATA) TO WHAT WE SEE RIGHT NOW OVER THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE & A BLEND OF SHORT-, MEDIUM- & LONG-RANGE MODEL ENSEMBLES BASED ON ALL TELECONNECTIC INDICES IN THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE (WITH CORRESPONDING AIRMASS & PRECIPITATION PATTERNS)……….

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

JANUARY 24-EARLY JANUARY 27……………..

Mild to Warm & Dry….Windy Wednesday………..

It will be windy & cool today (still above normal) with 40s. It will warm to 61 by Wednesday in the Evansville area & 64 in parts of western Kentucky.

So, it still looks quite mild during this time overall with dry weather & highs in the 54-64 range (56-62 Evansville area) with partly cloudy skies & 30s/40s at night. Wednesday looks windy with approach of strong cold front with west-southwest winds gusting to 35 mph.

JANUARY 27 (P.M.)-FEBRUARY 4…………….

Much Colder with Below-Normal Temperatures…..Looks Quite Dry, But Monitoring Subtropical Jet……….

It continues to look likely that much colder weather will return during this period with highs in the 30s & lows in the teens & 20s (below-normal temperatures). It looks breezy to windy Thursday-Saturday with largely mix of mostly sunny to sun/clouds days. A few flurries/snow showers cannot be ruled out Thursday. An atmospheric river in this jet may blast southern California with heavy rainfall.

The daffodils that will be up from the warmth & blooming snow drops (& perhaps budding Silver Maples) will get nipped by this cold weather.

Drier, colder weather will extend into next week with breezy conditions at times a mix of mostly sunny & cloud/sun days & highs dominated by 30s. There may be one or two days that get into the 40s & 50s.

It currently appears that any deep moisture will get locked up in the southern U.S. & that there may not be much migration of this strong subtropical jet northward. This suggests that we will pick up high/mid clouds from time to time from the south & southwest, but little else.

If there is an currently unforeseen migration of the deep, deep tropical moisture northward, then wintry precipitation might become an issue.

FEBRUARY 5-12…………….

A Mild Day Sandwiched In Potential Domination of Temperatures Up to 15 Degrees Below-Normal with Potential of One or Two Wintry Precipitation or Just All Snowfall Events………

Although there may be 40s/50s day sandwiched in this period trends support possible cold domination with potential of one or two wintry precipitation events or just snowfall events. Some daily highs may only run in the 20s & 30s with a couple/few nights as low as the single digits to teens.

FEBRUARY 13-17………….

Significant Warm-Up Possible with Strong Winds…………

Looks like a really significant warm-up as the great subtropical ridge builds back northward in this time period. Temperatures may end up peaking at 65-74 north to south over the area (70 Evansville). Strong south to southwest winds gusting over 30 mph on couple to multiple days are likely.

It appears a significant storm system with rain/storms (severe?) may pass on the 17th, bringing very sharp end to warmth.

FEBRUARY 18-23…………….

Brief, But Intense Cold Snap Possible with a Winter Weather Event?

Temperatures look 20-25 degrees below normal with potential of a winter weather event as the subtropical jet will continue to be active with highs only perhaps only 17-26.

FEBRUARY 24-26……….

Rapid Warm-Up………..

Rapid temperature rise to the 50s & 60s is possible during this time.

FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 1………..

Warm & Spring-like……….

This looks warm & spring-like with highs in the 60s & 70s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments