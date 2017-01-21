Near/Record Warmth Today

44News | Evansville, IN

January 21st, 2017 Weather Blog

73  Madisonville Municipal Airport

73  Dawson Springs PWS

72  6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

72  3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

71  University of Evansville PWS

71  Sebree (I-69/370 [KYTC])

71  Oakland City CWOP

71  Griffin (I-64/Black River [INDOT])

71  Newburgh CWOP

71  Chandler PWS

71  Beaver Dam (Natcher Pkwy/Western KY Pkwy [KYTC])

70  St. Joseph PWS

70  New Harmony PWS

70  Philpot CWOP

70  Morganfield (U.S. 60/KY 56 [KYTC])

70  Henderson City Airport

70  Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

69  Evansville Regional Airport

69  (Owensboro-Natcher Pkwy/U.S. 431 [KYTC])

69  Flora Municipal Airport

69  Carmi Municipal Airport

69  Hawesville (U.S. 60 [KYTC])

69  Bristow (USGS)

69  Waverly (KY Mesonet)

69  5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet

68  Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

68  ~4 Miles South of Vincennes (U.S. 41/E. Essex Rd. [INDOT])

68  Wadesville CWOP

68  Muhlenberg County Airport (Near Powderly)

68  Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

68  Fairfield Municipal Airport

68  Zion (KY Mesonet)

67  Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

67  Huntingburg Municipal Airport

66  Olney-Noble Airport

66  Daviess County Airport (Washington)

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905.

