Ohio Valley Cool-Season Serial Derecho of January 13, 1976
Severe weather outbreak for second consecutive year in mid-January.
Widespread straight-line wind & embedded tornadoes in 150-mile swath from southeastern Missouri to southwestern Pennsylvania & West Virginia.
An F1 tornado tracked 2 miles in Daviess County, Indiana, northwest of Dogwood Lake (near Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area. This was likely the same cell in the line that produced an F1 tornado also near Brownstown & then another F1 near Dayton, Ohio.
A wind gust of 83 mph was measured at Owensboro. This cell produced wind damage in Hancock & Perry counties & ended up producing an F0 tornado in Harrison County, Indiana. Wind damage was reported around Harrisburg, northwest of McLeansboro, near Wadesville, in the city of Evansville, near & in Sebree.
Several gusts of 78 & 79 mph were measured east of Ohio County to southeast of Louisville. Gusts of +75 mph were clocked south & southwest of Cincinnati, Ohio. A wind gust of 96 mph was clocked about 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
