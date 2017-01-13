Latest Tri-State Weather Info

Icing continues in southern Illinois, but temperatures are slowly rising & it should all turn to just cold rain tonight. The rain should also scattered & lighten. When not raining, drizzle will occur with areas of dense fog.

Heaviest freezing rain at the moment is over northwestern Wayne & southern Clay counties.

These are images of the icing in southern Illinois courtesy of 44 Meteorologist Tracy Felty. Most of the icing was west of the Wabash River with this event. Up to 0.25″ of accumulation/accretion has been reported with limbs & some trees down in Saline, Hamilton, Wayne counties.

Icing in Evansville was very brief with trace amounts on trees & power lines 10 a.m.-around 11:45 a.m.

Areas of local ponding & flash flooding area occurring, as well. Ditches in some areas are bankfull.

Periodic rainfall & isolated t’storms are possible Saturday-Sunday. I cut Sunday’s high from 61 to 44 because it appeared yesterday warm front would pass by 12 a.m. Sunday night, but it may not pass until around 5-6 a.m. Monday morning. That 61 high would have been the temperature at 11-11:59 p.m. Sunday night after being 40s/50 much of the day. Drizzle & dense fog is possible. It looks like a dark, foggy, wet weekend!

The rainfall may shut off for a while Monday, but round of rainfall & t’storms (isolated severe t’storm possible Hopkins to McLean to Muhlenberg & Ohio counties possible Monday night-Tuesday morning) will pass just ahead of the cold front. Rainfall will gradually wind down Tuesday midday-afternoon.

Some flash flooding & river flooding is possible by early next week.

After a couple of dry, spring-like days, it appears that another round of near/record warmth may arrive Friday-Saturday with some showers & t’storms possible.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments