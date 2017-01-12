2:50 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update

Brief trace/light amounts of freezing rain (glaze ice) are possible Loogootee to Jasper to Boonville to Evansville, Henderson to Morganfield to Golconda, while icing amounts will increase as you go northwestward in the Tri-State. Highest ice accumulations still look to be over Clay, Richland & Wayne counties.

Icing timing 2 a.m. to 6 p.m., but any on the southeastern parts of the National Weather Service advisories will be of much shorter duration than areas farther to the northwest.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments