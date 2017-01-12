2:50 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update
Brief trace/light amounts of freezing rain (glaze ice) are possible Loogootee to Jasper to Boonville to Evansville, Henderson to Morganfield to Golconda, while icing amounts will increase as you go northwestward in the Tri-State. Highest ice accumulations still look to be over Clay, Richland & Wayne counties.
Icing timing 2 a.m. to 6 p.m., but any on the southeastern parts of the National Weather Service advisories will be of much shorter duration than areas farther to the northwest.