1:54 P.M.: Latest Icing Forecast

Ice Storm Warning is up for southern & central Missouri to south-central Illinois (one county west of Clay County) for up to 1″ of ice. A devastating ice storm is possible for north-central Oklahoma to southern Kansas, where up to 1.75″ of ice is possible, which will lead to widespread heavy tree damage & widespread power outages for an extended period of time. Winter Storm Watch continues for Clay, Richland & Lawrence counties in Illinois.

Here, the best potential of seeing +0.15″ glaze on trees, powerlines, decks, cars & elevated surfaces will be over Clay & Wayne counties. Lesser amounts of ice are possible farther east & southeast.

Timing for icing overall is 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The farther southeast you go in the icing area, the shorter the duration of any freezing rain. With it being in the 60s & 70s lastnight-today, ice accumulation will be difficult on more-traveled roads. They will be mainly just wet. If the temperature would drop to 24 or 25 or even 27, it would be a different story, but temperatures in the icing area may tend to hover at 30-32.

Brief trace amounts of freezing rain on elevated surfaces may occur Morganfield to Evansville to Huntingburg.

As this cold, dense air hugs the low levels, warm, moist, unstable, buoyant 60s/70s air will be thrust up & over it. This could result in a few t’storms, despite temperatures of 30 to 44 over the area tonight-tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates on any tweaks to this forecast!

LATEST ICING FORECAST:

