44News | Evansville, IN

A WILD RIDE IS AHEAD……………

Front Wobbling Back & Forth Over Area with Oscillating Temperatures Over Various Portions of the Tri-State…….Heavy Rainfall Possible….T’Storms……Gusty Winds……Icing…..Localized Flash & River Flooding………

A record-warm night is on tap with temperatures steady or rising to 62-68 (65 Evansville area) with strong southerly winds at 15-35 mph. A few passing scattered showers are possible. Showers/few t’storms will increase tomorrow as a strong cold front moves through. Much colder air will move in behind it. Temperatures will be falling from northwest to southeast from mid-morning to evening with a wind shift to the northwest from the south & southwest. Winds may run 15-35 prior to frontal passage, then 15-25 mph afterward.

