Latest Tri-State Weather Update

Band of some scattered showers & t’storms will continue to move eastward through early evening.

Wind fields through the atmosphere are extremely strong with 90 mph winds at only 5,000′ up. This is due to rapid pressure drop & rapid temperature fluctuation with strong <990 mb surface low is pivoting through southern Wisconsin & a strong, sharp cold front is knifing through Illinois.

Some sun is poking through in Illinois. This is resulting in temperatures rising to around 60 now at Flora to Fairfield. Temperatures have been in the mid 60s around St. Louis & 70 in southeastern Missouri.

This narrow ribbon of warming is resulting in a narrow corridor of 100-250 J/kg MUCAPE in our western counties.

Given the extreme shear, strong forcing & screaming low-level wind fields, in a few locations of bits of CAPE or buoyancy, it is not out of the question that an isolated severe storm or two develops. This isolated severe would be isolated, brief, weak tornado or an isolated severe gust.

This would tend to occur where the temp reaches 60 & the sun pops out a bit. However, even with more vigorous showers, it is possible that some of that wind energy may be forced to the surface, resulting in a few isolated +50 mph gusts.

This potential will occur early this evening as this band of scattered shower/t’storm activity works through with the front.

