2,500 Post-It Notes Hung Around Henderson County High School

The Henderson Leadership Initiative class at Henderson County High School is taking part in a positive Post-It Note project. They’re leaving positive messages throughout Henderson County High School.

Members of the 2016 class joined volunteers from the Henderson community to write more than 2,000 positive or inspiring messages. They were then posted on lockers around the school. The project correlates with the Compassion Henderson Campaign.

This groups has been working with that campaign to empower people to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of others.

“Hopefully they’ll either keep it and put it inside their locker and look at it everyday and make everyday amazing,” said Amber Schaudt, HLI Fellow. “Or they’ll give that to another friend, take it home, put it somewhere they’ll see it everyday just a little positive reminder that someone cares abut them and that we love them and that we want them to have an amazing day.”

Four other positive Post-It Note projects took place at local elementary schools as part of the campaign. These students are hoping to help inspire the Henderson Community.



